Alderson Broaddus Baseball Wins First Postseason Game Since 2016
Battlers upset top-seeded West Virginia State, 6-5
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 3 Alderson Broaddus recorded its first postseason win since 2016 upsetting No. 1 West Virginia State, 6-5 in the first round of the MEC Tournament.
Taylor Cook went 4-for-4 with a home run and three runs scored for the Battlers. Tylyn James went 3-for-5 with two runs scored.
AB advances in the winner’s bracket and will face No. 2 West Liberty Friday at 3:30 p.m.
