Alpha Federal of Hurricane, WV selected as prime contractor

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Alpha Federal, a service disabled, veteran owned small business unit of Alpha Technologies, announced today that it has been selected as a prime contractor on the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) indefinite quantity contract vehicle (IDIQ). Alpha Federal is headquartered in Hurricane, West Virginia, with a global datacenter located in South Charleston, WV.

The IDIQ, which was awarded in second-quarter 2021, has a total estimated value of up to $20 million over a 5-year period, and this is inclusive of a one-year base period and four one-year options.

Under the aforementioned contract, Alpha Federal will deliver Data Center services to the US Geological Survey. These efforts are in support of Infrastructure as a Service (Iaas) and Platform as a Service (PaaS), which aligns with the Department of the Interior (DOI) Enterprise Architecture and Application Rationalization efforts. The goal of these partnerships is to take advantage of technological advances as they become available, and mature their Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI).

The Region III Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County (WDB-KC) has been instrumental in the success of the business, said Doug Tate, CEO of Alpha Technologies. Tate continued by saying “thanks to the staff at Workforce Development Board, for educating us on state opportunities available for training our employees. Using the WDB Incumbent Workers Program, we were able to train our administrative and technical staff with the following skill sets: Security analysts, network security, facility security and compliance which have equipped us to successfully compete against some of the best IT companies in the world for federal contracts.”

Dr. Julie M. Norman, Executive Director, WDB-KC, added to this, stating that “the mission of the Region III Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County is to help job seekers access employment, education, training, and support services to succeed in the labor market and to assist employers in finding and developing the skilled workers they need to compete in the global economy. We were happy to partner with Alpha Technologies in training their existing workers for these new and exciting opportunities.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.