Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | May 14th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperature is today rise up into the mid to upper 60s, and we will see some clouds passing overhead in the afternoon. They likely won’t bring us any rain though, so it looks like we should stay mostly dry for the afternoon. Tomorrow will be another gorgeous day as well, with highs of 70 degrees in a mix of clouds and sun. If you have any outdoor activities or chores that you’d like to do this weekend, Saturday would be the best day to do it, because heading into Sunday, we start to see some rain. In the later morning hours of Sunday, some scattered showers begin to fall from the sky, so this brings our temperatures down to the mid or upper 60s for the daytime high. These conditions persist headed into Monday, when we again see temperatures in the mid-60s and rain showers throughout the day. The rain begins to taper off during the day on Tuesday, and we are able to rise up into the low 70s by the afternoon. On Wednesday, we will see a gorgeous day, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s accompanied by calm and sunny skies. Have a great weekend!

Today: Another dry and sunny day! High: 69.

Tonight: Temperatures fall to the 40s but we remain dry. Low: 42.

Saturday: Get all of your outdoor chores done-rain is on the way! High: 72.

Sunday: Clouds with a chance of rain building! High: 72.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.