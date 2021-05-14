Advertisement

Buckhannon-Upshur holds off Fairmont Senior, 5-4

Bucs scored 4 runs in the fourth
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon-Upshur struck for 4 runs in the fourth inning and held off a feisty Fairmont Senior comeback to down the Polar Bears, 5-4.

Jay Burnside went 5.2 innings for the Bucos giving up 8 hits with 3 runs and 3 strikeouts.

Gavin Blair, Kyle Brubaker and Gunner Riley each had 2 hits a piece for the Polar Bears.

