Elkins businesses recognized for long lasting service

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Did you know there are several businesses in Elkins that have been open for business at least 100 years?

On Friday, those businesses were recognized for long lasting service. Davis & Elkins College is where the Secretary of State recognized those businesses that stood the test of time.

From the Great Depression to as recent as the covid-19 pandemic, a lot of businesses in Elkins survived it all.

“...and for those that are here among us being recognized today we’re thrilled that we’ve been such an important part of the history of our state and certainly for the college,” said President of Elkins & Davis College Chris Wood.

The Secretary of State Mac Warner says this is the most businesses they’ve recognized during one of these ceremonies.

The pandemic kept the WV Secretary of State’s office from hosting recognition receptions in 2020 but he says he’s glad to get back to holding these ceremonies.

“So many times, we’re ready to go out there and cut that ribbon for a new company but in this situation, we want to enhance and help those companies who have been around for 100 years and recognize them and thank them for what they do for our communities and our state,” said Secretary Warner.

Warner, Elkins & Davis College, and the Elkins-Randolph Chamber of Commerce recognized 11 centurions that were founded in Randolph County prior to 1921.

The businesses recognized today spanned a wide variety of services from medical care to education to banking and the list goes on.

Davis and Elkins College was among those recognized.

“Part of that educational experience that has been here for so long... is so important,” said Wood.

Wood hosted a reception on the college’s campus.

“We are highly honored to be recognized as a charter member of the West Virginia centurion chamber of commerce for the college for Davis & Elkins’ 117-year history.”

If you have a business that could be eligible...You can reach out to communications@wvsos.gov with the name, address and founding date of your business, as well as some type of proof of its 100-year-old-plus existence. As an example, some businesses have provided dated photographs, news articles or receipts.

