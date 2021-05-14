Former Black Bear Craig Hits First Career Home Run for Pirates

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WDTV) - Former West Virginia Black Bear Will Craig launched his first career home run for the Pirates Thursday in his first career home start.

Craig hit the home run in the eighth inning off of San Francisco’s Camilo Doval. The Pirates lost the game, 3-1.

The first baseman played for the Black Bears in 2016 and hit .280 in 63 games with two home runs and 23 runs batted in. Craig was selected in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft by Pittsburgh with the 22nd overall pick.

