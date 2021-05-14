Advertisement

Health officials report 297 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 297 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

It brings the total count to 157,923.

A total of 828,482 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 691,758 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 5 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours statewide bringing the death count to 2,756.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old male from McDowell County, a 29-year old male from Mineral County, a 93-year old female from Mason County, a 69-year old male from Grant County, and an 85-year old female from Marion County.

“As we comfort those who mourn, we must take all steps available to prevent further loss of life due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “This includes scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination for yourself and all eligible family members.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,441), Berkeley (12,425), Boone (2,054), Braxton (940), Brooke (2,197), Cabell (8,711), Calhoun (352), Clay (508), Doddridge (602), Fayette (3,454), Gilmer (861), Grant (1,281), Greenbrier (2,814), Hampshire (1,842), Hancock (2,808), Hardy (1,530), Harrison (5,750), Jackson (2,129), Jefferson (4,622), Kanawha (14,993), Lewis (1,202), Lincoln (1,482), Logan (3,152), Marion (4,463), Marshall (3,477), Mason (2,006), McDowell (1,576), Mercer (4,870), Mineral (2,864), Mingo (2,591), Monongalia (9,214), Monroe (1,143), Morgan (1,189), Nicholas (1,716), Ohio (4,214), Pendleton (703), Pleasants (894), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,897), Putnam (5,172), Raleigh (6,808), Randolph (2,619), Ritchie (708), Roane (632), Summers (825), Taylor (1,229), Tucker (528), Tyler (720), Upshur (1,877), Wayne (3,105), Webster (495), Wetzel (1,351), Wirt (426), Wood (7,796), Wyoming (2,002).

