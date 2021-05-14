Jessie Edward Dilley, 64 of Webster Springs passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021. He was born October 30, 1956 in Webster Springs to the late Ira “Eddie” Hamrick and Virginia K. Dilley. He was a silo builder, an amazing cook, and a Mason. He enjoyed camping and was a jack of all trades; he could do anything!He is survived by his wife Mary Utt Dilley; son and daughter Tim and Loretta Perrine; brothers and sisters Tom (Sarah) Hamrick of OK, Pam (Kevin) Bailey of Craigsville, Kathy Sammons and Kim (Kenny) Raleigh, both of Summersville, Robin (Rick) Roberts of Webster Springs, and Roger Hamrick and Ricky Hamrick, both of Summersville; numerous nieces and nephews; and three special nephews Little Brian Cogar, Elijah Perrine, and RJ Roger Perrine.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by numerous nieces and nephews; grandparents Ira Glenn “Ike” and Goldie F. Hamrick and Hoy and Jennie Bell Dilley.In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Dilley family.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.