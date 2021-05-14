Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 14, 2021

Nice weekend in store.
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Happy Friday everyone!! Another gorgeous day for our area. But again, we started out chilly, with frost advisories issued for many of us. Those quickly went away this morning as it warmed up and we saw lots of sun and blue skies, but later in the day, more clouds rolled in. We’ll see more clouds again tonight with the slight chance of showers, but I think it will remain a relatively dry night. Tomorrow will be absolutely gorgeous!! Temperatures will be tipping 70F and it will be a mostly sunny day across the region. Saturday night though, clouds will begin thickening up and then on Sunday, we could be seeing some off and on showers throughout the day. The forecast models are actually disagreeing on what will happen on Sunday, but to be safe, I would suggest getting your outdoor activities done on Saturday, just in case those showers do pan out on Sunday. Then next week we are looking pretty cloudy and showery for most of the week. The whole pattern will change from dry and cooler, to warmer and moister. Our temperatures will be rising above average for the first time in a long time. Have a great weekend everyone!!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy: Low: 42

Saturday: Mostly sunny: High 72

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with intermittent showers: High 72

Monday: Showery: High 71

