BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Lincoln point guard Madi Martin is taking her skills to the college level.

The senior committed to Potomac State women’s basketball on Friday afternoon.

She averaged 10 points and 4 assists as the Cougars floor general in 2021.

Congratulations to Madi Martin on signing your LOI to continue your basketball & academic career at Potomac State 🐾 🏀 Once A Cougar, Always A Cougar. pic.twitter.com/btc6wPeylI — Lincoln Athletics (@LincolnHighWV) May 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.