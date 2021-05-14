Manchin reminds West Virginians to apply for health insurance

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) is encouraging West Virginians to apply for health insurance coverage during the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Special Enrollment Period, which comes to a close on August 15th, 2021.

The American Rescue Plan has also helped West Virginians afford their healthcare, as it offers financial assistance that lowers the cost of healthcare coverage premiums. From February 15 to April 30, 2021, 1,908 new West Virginians applied for healthcare coverage. On average, the newcomers saw their monthly premium fall by over 25%. The median deductible prior to April 1, 2021 fell from $450 to just $50.

In a statement, Senator Manchin said that “every West Virginian deserves access to affordable, reliable healthcare. The American Rescue Plan has delivered critical relief to West Virginians across the state by increasing premium tax credits, leading to lower premiums and cheaper health plans for many West Virginians and their families. I am pleased that many West Virginians are signing up for healthcare coverage and have access to more affordable healthcare. I encourage West Virginians without health insurance coverage to visit healthcare.gov to find a plan that works for you and your family before the August 15th deadline.”

Back in January, Senator Manchin supported President Biden’s executive order that set the Special Enrollment Period beginning to February 15th. Then, in March, he also applauded the decision to extend the Special Enrollment Period three months later, until August 15th, to grant Americans some additional time to apply for coverage.

West Virginia offers free enrollment assistance to all in-state residents through the WV Navigator. You can learn more at acanavigator.com/wv/home or call at 1-844-WV-CARES.

