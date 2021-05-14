Morgantown’s Ammons, Bridgeport’s Reep named first team AAAA all-state

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In the first-ever AAAA season in West Virginia high school basketball history, a pair of NCWV have honored amongst the state’s best.

Morgantown senior forward and DePaul commit Kaitlyn Ammons was chosen on the first team. She powered the Mohigans to state semifinals, averaging 17 points and 8 boards a contest while shooting a scorching 62-percent from the field. She surpassed the 1,000 point mark & the 500 rebound mark in her MHS career this season.

Bridgeport sophomore guard Gabby Reep built on a special freshman campaign this season. She was chosen on the first team after pacing the Tribe with 19.5 points and 6 rebounds a game.

Buckhannon-Upshur guard Shelby McDaniels earned a spot on the second team.

CLASS AAAA All-State Girls Basketball Team

First Team

Kalissa Lacy, George Washington; Sr. (captain)

Katilyn Ammons, Morgantown; Sr.

Dionna Gray, Huntington; Jr.

Bella Abernathy, Wheeling Park; Sr.

Autumn Lewis, Cabell Midland; Sr.

Cloey Frantz, Woodrow Wilson; Sr.

Gabby Reep, Bridgeport; Soph.

Jamara Walton, Woodrow Wilson; Sr.

Second Team

Lindsey Garrison, Wheeling Park; Sr. (captain)

Sierra Mason, Parkersburg; Soph.

Shelby McDaniels, Buckhannon-Upshur; Jr.

Talayah Boxley, Capital; Jr.

Imani Hickman, Huntington; Jr.

Jazmyn Wheeler, Cabell Midland; Soph.

Maliha Witten, South Charleston; Sr.

Cadence Stewart, Greenbrier East; Soph.

Honorable Mention: Jayda Allie, Cabell Midland; Rylee Allie, Cabell Midland; Sadie Boggess, Princeton; Skyler Bosley, Parkersburg South; Allison Burdette, Musselman; Jordan Carr, Jefferson; Macie Chrisman, Jefferson; Lauren Dean, University; Laken Dye, Princeton; Brilynn Florence, Parkersburg; Landyn Helms, John Marshall; Paige Humble, Bridgeport; Catherine Hunnell, John Marshall; LaTahia Jackson, Huntington; Mackenzie Joliffe, Martinsburg; Finley Lohan, George Washington; Samiah Lynch, Oak Hill; Sydney Meredith, Spring Valley; Maggie Oduor, Hurricane; Lauren Parrish, Princeton; Annamarie Pinti, Bridgeport; Madison Platt, Brooke; K.K. Potter, Cabell Midland; Candace Ritchie, Musselman; Asia Roby, Wheeling Park; Natalyia Sayles, Capital; Ella Simpson, University; Carsynn Sines, Preston; Carmen Skinner, Washington; Prosperity Stitt, Martinsburg; Kaiti Swann, Huntington; Michelle Thomas, Preston; Keanti Thompson, Woodrow Wilson; Cat Wassick, Morgantown; Hannah Wingrove, Parkersburg South

