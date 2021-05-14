Advertisement

Morgantown’s Ammons, Bridgeport’s Reep named first team AAAA all-state

BU’s McDaniels named second team
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In the first-ever AAAA season in West Virginia high school basketball history, a pair of NCWV have honored amongst the state’s best.

Morgantown senior forward and DePaul commit Kaitlyn Ammons was chosen on the first team. She powered the Mohigans to state semifinals, averaging 17 points and 8 boards a contest while shooting a scorching 62-percent from the field. She surpassed the 1,000 point mark & the 500 rebound mark in her MHS career this season.

Bridgeport sophomore guard Gabby Reep built on a special freshman campaign this season. She was chosen on the first team after pacing the Tribe with 19.5 points and 6 rebounds a game.

Buckhannon-Upshur guard Shelby McDaniels earned a spot on the second team.

CLASS AAAA All-State Girls Basketball Team

First Team

Kalissa Lacy, George Washington; Sr. (captain)

Katilyn Ammons, Morgantown; Sr.

Dionna Gray, Huntington; Jr.

Bella Abernathy, Wheeling Park; Sr.

Autumn Lewis, Cabell Midland; Sr.

Cloey Frantz, Woodrow Wilson; Sr.

Gabby Reep, Bridgeport; Soph.

Jamara Walton, Woodrow Wilson; Sr.

Second Team

Lindsey Garrison, Wheeling Park; Sr. (captain)

Sierra Mason, Parkersburg; Soph.

Shelby McDaniels, Buckhannon-Upshur; Jr.

Talayah Boxley, Capital; Jr.

Imani Hickman, Huntington; Jr.

Jazmyn Wheeler, Cabell Midland; Soph.

Maliha Witten, South Charleston; Sr.

Cadence Stewart, Greenbrier East; Soph.

Honorable Mention: Jayda Allie, Cabell Midland; Rylee Allie, Cabell Midland; Sadie Boggess, Princeton; Skyler Bosley, Parkersburg South; Allison Burdette, Musselman; Jordan Carr, Jefferson; Macie Chrisman, Jefferson; Lauren Dean, University; Laken Dye, Princeton; Brilynn Florence, Parkersburg; Landyn Helms, John Marshall; Paige Humble, Bridgeport; Catherine Hunnell, John Marshall; LaTahia Jackson, Huntington; Mackenzie Joliffe, Martinsburg; Finley Lohan, George Washington; Samiah Lynch, Oak Hill; Sydney Meredith, Spring Valley; Maggie Oduor, Hurricane; Lauren Parrish, Princeton; Annamarie Pinti, Bridgeport; Madison Platt, Brooke; K.K. Potter, Cabell Midland; Candace Ritchie, Musselman; Asia Roby, Wheeling Park; Natalyia Sayles, Capital; Ella Simpson, University; Carsynn Sines, Preston; Carmen Skinner, Washington; Prosperity Stitt, Martinsburg; Kaiti Swann, Huntington; Michelle Thomas, Preston; Keanti Thompson, Woodrow Wilson; Cat Wassick, Morgantown; Hannah Wingrove, Parkersburg South

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new masking guidance for those...
Governor Jim Justice abides by CDC recommendations and lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents
Brandon Lee Cottrell (L) and Cierra Dawn Shipley (R)
Traffic stop leads to arrest of two people involved in burglary in Fairmont, police say
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia governor changes face covering requirement
File image
West Virginia mayor reelected two days after arrest
Sarah Elizabeth Nardo
Four children living in dirty hotel room with little food in Bridgeport, woman charged with child neglect

Latest News

Indiana Fever guard Kysre Gondrezick (4) drives past New York Liberty guard Jazmine Jones (4)...
WVU guard Gondrezick makes WNBA debut with Fever
Preston track
Buckhannon-Upshur boys, Preston girls capture Big 10 track titles
Austin Davis
West Virginia rallies to down Miami (OH), 7-6
Ferris
Lincoln shuts out Grafton, 3-0 in opening game of Big 10 tournament
Walker
Liberty’s Walker to play for Penn State Greater Alleghney