Philippi’s own David Shriver to transfer to Hartford

Honorable mention MEC in 2021
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Philippi’s own David Shriver is leaving the nest.

The former Alderson Broaddus guard announced on Thursday that he will transfer to the University of Hartford.

Shriver averaged 16 points and 6 rebounds for the Battlers during his honorable mention all-MEC season in 2021.

He ranks second in school history in career three pointers.

Hartford played in the first NCAA tournament in program history in 2021 after winning the America East tournament. The school is set to move from DI to DIII in 2025.

