Sen. Manchin and Auditor McCuskey hold American Rescue Plan information session for NCWV leaders

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - City, county and health leaders from the North Central region filled the seats of the I-79 Technology auditorium Friday afternoon for a presentation dedicated to the American Rescue Plan.

“The American Rescue Plan touches every person and every part of this great country of ours,” Sen. Joe Manchin said.

Friday’s stop in Fairmont was the second that day (the first was in Martinsburg) and kicks off a week of these sessions throughout the state dedicated to teaching these leaders how this money can and should be used.

“For the first time in our lifetime, or in the history, I understand, of our country, that we have ever sent money from the Treasury directly to counties and municipalities to basically use it in a structured way and we are making sure today they know where the guardrails are and what the structure is,” Sen. Manchin said.

The money comes as a direct response to the COVID-19 crisis. Guests to this session were handed an extensive guide on the appropriate uses of this money. For example, they can not allocate this money to rainy day funds, instead, they must use this to further the recovery and development of their areas.

“I was hoping that perhaps we could backfill some of the expenses we made during the COVID because the county did lose a lot of revenue. But I also understand also the benefit in moving forward and creating jobs and creating opportunities and creating water sources,” said Randy Elliott, President of the Marion County Commission.

This next round will give financial power to local leaders like Elliott to further build onto the infrastructure, broadband and development of Marion County.

“I am just tickled to death that it is happening. To include the municipalities and the counties in the group money is phenomenal. We do have capable people to be able to spend the money wisely,” Elliott said.

But as an effort towards transparency, McCuskey announced a web portal that the Auditor’s office will be creating that will allow residents to see how their leaders allocated that money.

“What we don’t want to happen is for this to be in 2035, West Virginians to be sitting around, you know, what happened to that half-billion dollars we got,” McCuskey said.

