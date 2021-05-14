Advertisement

State Fair of WV Announces 2021 Concert Series

Officials at the State Fair of West Virginia are happy to announce the concert series for the...
Officials at the State Fair of West Virginia are happy to announce the concert series for the 96th annual event set for August 12-21, 2021(State Fair of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The 96th annual concert series at the State Fair of West Virginia is now set for the week of August 12th, 2021.

The following acts are expected to perform: Nelly (8/12), Whiskey Myers with special guest the Steel Woods (8/13), for KING & COUNTRY with special guest Rebecca St. James (8/14), STYX (8/15), Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd (8/19), Brantley Gilbert (8/20), and the Buckin’B Bull Ride (8/21).

Mac Powell & The Family Reunion and Shenandoah will play as free shows on August 16 and 17, respectively.

The CEO of the State Fair, Kelly Collins, released a statement saying, “We are extremely excited to announce the lineup for the 96th Annual State Fair of West Virginia.” Collins went on to say, “It’s been a long two years since we’ve had our gates open, but we are more than ready to get back to business.”

Officials said attendees may be asked to wear masks and follow social distance guidelines mandated by the state. “We’ve learned over the last several months that the situation with COVID-19 can change quickly,” Collins stated. “We will continue to work with the state and our local health department on any and all guidelines that we need to follow.”

Tickets for the shows go on sale May 21, at 10 a.m. and you can purchase them by calling 1-800-514-ETIX. You can also purchase tickets and get more information by visiting their website at www.statefairofwv.com.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

