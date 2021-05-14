Advertisement

Target stops selling Pokemon, sports trading cards in stores over safety concerns

By CNN staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) – Target is temporarily halting sales of all Pokémon and sports trading cards in its stores.

Last week, a Wisconsin Target was locked down after four people assaulted a man over sports trading cards.

“The safety of our guests and our team is our top priority,” Target said in a statement to CNN. “Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided to temporarily suspend the sale of MLB, NFL, NBA and Pokémon trading cards within our stores, effective May 14.”

Target plans to continue selling the cards online and didn’t say when they might return to stores again.

Competitor Walmart says it will continue to sell cards in its stores.

The value of trading cards has skyrocketed during the pandemic.

In December 2020, a rare Charizard Pokémon card sold for $360,000 through Goldin Auctions.

In early February, a Michael Jordan rookie basketball card in pristine condition sold for a record $738,000.

Just a few weeks earlier, the exact same item went for nearly $215,000.

