Advertisement

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

The name will be changed to Vandenberg Space Force Base during an afternoon ceremony on the...
The name will be changed to Vandenberg Space Force Base during an afternoon ceremony on the parade field at the sprawling base on the state’s Central Coast, which tests ballistic missiles and conducts orbital launches for defense, science and commercial purposes.(Source: U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base will be renamed as a U.S. Space Force Base on Friday.

The name will be changed to Vandenberg Space Force Base during an afternoon ceremony on the parade field at the sprawling base on the state’s Central Coast, which tests ballistic missiles and conducts orbital launches for defense, science and commercial purposes.

The Space Force was created as the sixth uniformed military branch in 2019 during the administration of former President Donald Trump. Personnel assigned to the Air Force Space Command were reassigned to the Space Force, ending its Air Force lineage.

“Redesignating Air Force installations as Space Force installations is critical to establishing a distinct culture and identity for the Space Force,” a base statement said.

Vandenberg’s host unit, the 30th Space Wing, will be redesignated Space Launch Delta 30, under Space Operations Command.

Vandenberg was originally established in 1941 as Camp Cooke, an Army garrison for tank, infantry and artillery training.

Its geographical location made it ideal for missile tests and launches into polar orbit. During the Cold War, it was redesignated as Cooke Air Force Base and then Vandenberg in honor of Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg, the second chief of staff of the Air Force.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new masking guidance for those...
Governor Jim Justice abides by CDC recommendations and lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents
Brandon Lee Cottrell (L) and Cierra Dawn Shipley (R)
Traffic stop leads to arrest of two people involved in burglary in Fairmont, police say
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia governor changes face covering requirement
File image
West Virginia mayor reelected two days after arrest
Sarah Elizabeth Nardo
Four children living in dirty hotel room with little food in Bridgeport, woman charged with child neglect

Latest News

bbq competiton
Youngest Pit Master in KCBS competes at event in Marion County
Elkins' businesses recognized for long lasting service.
Elkins businesses recognized for long lasting service
Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.
Del. university uses government stimulus to cancel some student debt
A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means
Target is pulling Pokemon and sports cards from its stores after a consumer was assaulted over...
Target stops selling Pokemon, sports trading cards in stores over safety concerns