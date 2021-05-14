WVU Medicine expands care to Glenville and Gilmer County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - By November, Glenville and Gilmer County residents will have better access to WVU Medicine’s specialty care. Health System is set to open a 10,600 square foot clinic at the Waco Center near Glenville State College.

In a statement, Sandy Pettit, president of the Foundation, said that “we at the Glenville State College Foundation are pleased to welcome WVU Medicine as a new partner in providing quality healthcare to the residents of our community. It has long been our goal to expand medical services in Glenville, and this new partnership provides a pathway to that goal.”

Pettit also noted that WVU Medicine’s plans will utilize this new space at the Waco Center to its fullest potential. They also plan to offer access to the WVU Medicine network of hospitals and specialists. Pettit emphasized that the Foundation Board and College are very appreciative the long and mutually beneficial relationship with the current healthcare provider, Minnie Hamilton.

“Our decision to move forward with WVU Medicine in no way diminishes the excellent service Minnie Hamilton has provided, and we wish them well moving forward,” she said.

Initially, the WVU Medicine Clinic at the Waco Center will offer primary and select specialty care services to the community. However, these local services also feed into a deeper and broader network of specialists and subspecialists who do everything from heart and kidney transplants to highly specialized cancer surgeries.

“We’re very excited to work with the Glenville State College Foundation to open this new clinic and offer a variety of services to the community,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, said. “In addition to providing routine care to the residents of the area, the clinic will also serve as an entry point into a much larger and more comprehensive network of specialized care that is coordinated through a common electronic medical record.”

Residents of the area can visit WVUMedicine.org to learn more about the variety of services the WVU Medicine network offers. They can also open a WVUMyChart account by visiting MyWVUChart.com. Through this portal, patients can manage their health record, communicate with their providers, and schedule visits.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.