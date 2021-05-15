Buckhannon-Upshur boys, Preston girls capture Big 10 track titles
Event was held all-day at Lewis County High School
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon-Upshur boys & Preston girls left Lewis County victorious on Friday afternoon after a full day of events at the Big 10 track meet.
The Bucs captured the team title with 142 points and Bridgeport was the runner-up at 106.
Damien Claypool & Zach Barcus finished one and two in the 110 meter hurdles for BU,
Bridgeport sophomore Lucas Anderson won the 100 & 200 meter dashes.
On the girls side, Preston bested the field with 101, beating out Buckhannon-Upshur by just a single point.
The Knights won titles in the 4x800 meter relay & 4x100 meter relay.
Junior Allie Martin won the 1600 meter & 800 meter runs.
The full result can be found at this link.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.