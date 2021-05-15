Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library holds diversity event for kids and teens

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library held an event to celebrate diversity.

Kids and teens gathered in the lawn of the library for the United We Stand program.

The program was created to teach young people about diversity.

Shannon Ruggieri with Teen Programing said they wanted to celebrate similarities and differences by coming together.

“They’ve been making diversity bracelets, unity wreaths and affirmation jars. Just a bunch of fun different activites and just sharing stories together as well,” Ruggieri said.

The library planned to hold more programs throughout the summer for all ages to engage in.

