Jefferson Shuts Down Bridgeport, 6-1
Indians fall to 15-3 overall
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s bats were stymied by Jefferson, 6-1 in the McDonald’s Classic.
The Cougars, ranked No. 1 in the state, improve to 15-1. The Indians drop to 15-3 overall.
Ryan Goff went 2-for-3 for BHS. Drew Hogue went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored. The Indians were outhit, 9-5 in the game.
Kamien Gonzalez went 3-for-3 with a home run and tossed four scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Cougars.
