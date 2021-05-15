Jefferson Shuts Down Bridgeport, 6-1

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s bats were stymied by Jefferson, 6-1 in the McDonald’s Classic.

The Cougars, ranked No. 1 in the state, improve to 15-1. The Indians drop to 15-3 overall.

Ryan Goff went 2-for-3 for BHS. Drew Hogue went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored. The Indians were outhit, 9-5 in the game.

Kamien Gonzalez went 3-for-3 with a home run and tossed four scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Cougars.

