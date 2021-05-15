Advertisement

Jefferson Shuts Down Bridgeport, 6-1

Indians fall to 15-3 overall
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s bats were stymied by Jefferson, 6-1 in the McDonald’s Classic.

The Cougars, ranked No. 1 in the state, improve to 15-1. The Indians drop to 15-3 overall.

Ryan Goff went 2-for-3 for BHS. Drew Hogue went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored. The Indians were outhit, 9-5 in the game.

Kamien Gonzalez went 3-for-3 with a home run and tossed four scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Cougars.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new masking guidance for those...
Governor Jim Justice abides by CDC recommendations and lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents
Vince Kang's vehicle can be seen in footage from the attacks Sunday morning.
Uber driver caught in large High Street brawl recovering from attack
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees
Sarah Elizabeth Nardo
Four children living in dirty hotel room with little food in Bridgeport, woman charged with child neglect
Courtesy: West Virginia University
Thousands of West Virginia University students receive their diplomas this weekend

Latest News

WVU baseball
WVU Sweeps Miami (OH) on Senior Day, 6-3
Lincoln softball
Lincoln Wins Inaugural Big 10 Softball Tournament
Indiana Fever guard Kysre Gondrezick (4) drives past New York Liberty guard Jazmine Jones (4)...
WVU guard Gondrezick makes WNBA debut with Fever
Preston track
Buckhannon-Upshur boys, Preston girls capture Big 10 track titles