Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | May 15, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a nice, partly sunny afternoon, with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. This was because our high-pressure system, which brought dry, cool weather into WV for the past few days, is moving east, allowing for more warm air to flow in. Tonight, expect a mix of clouds, with lows in the upper-40s to low-50s, so it won’t be too bad of a night. Tomorrow afternoon brings more warm temperatures, with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s once again. That’s a few degrees below-average, but it will not be bad. However, we’ll see a lot more clouds moving in, ahead of a system out west. Weak disturbances ahead of this system bring isolated rain showers to WV. We won’t see much rain from these showers, but don’t be surprised if you see a few raindrops falling. More rain then comes on Monday, as a frontal boundary lifts into WV. Most of the rain will be south of NCWV, but some showers and thunderstorms will move into NCWV. You’ll want to take the rain into consideration when making any plans for Monday. Don’t expect much, however, as we’ll see about 0.1 to 0.2 inches of rain at most, with even lower amounts in the more northern counties. A few more showers might take place on Tuesday. After that, however, a high-pressure system in the east keeps rain chances to a minimum. Still, don’t be surprised if a few pop-up showers take place, due to moisture coming from the south. On the bright side, temperatures will be above-average later next week, reaching into the upper-70s, and even breaking 80 at times. Combined with partly sunny skies, next week will be warm and nice.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, so we will see more clouds than last night. Still, these clouds should help trap some of today’s heat in, so expect lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Still below-average highs, but it will still feel nice, with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. A few isolated showers are possible in the morning and afternoon, but don’t expect much rain from them. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. High: 70.

Monday: Temperatures will be slightly warmer, but we’ll also see mostly cloudy skies and a better chance for rain showers. Most of the rain will be in the more southern counties of NCWV and south of our region in general, but do plan for some rain in your area. High: 71.

Tuesday: Rain chances will be much lower, but an isolated shower or two is possible. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures will be at, or above, the average mark, so it will feel warm. High: 79.

