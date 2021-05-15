Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | May 14, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today brought some clouds and light rain showers into WV, but other than that, it was uneventful, with highs above 60 degrees. Tonight, temperatures drop into the low-40s, so any frost development should not be widespread. A few clouds will roll in, but other than that, tonight will be uneventful. Saturday afternoon brings warmer temperatures, with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. We’ll see a mix of Sun and clouds as well, so expect some nice weather. Overall, tomorrow shouldn’t be too bad of a day, so go outside if you can. The nice weather ends on Sunday, as weak disturbances bring plenty of clouds and on-again, off-again showers into WV. These showers will be light, but still, you may want to take the rain into consideration when planning any outdoor activities. More rain then comes into WV heading into Monday, as a front lifts into WV and brings rain showers into WV, so you’ll want an umbrella for the start of the work week. After Tuesday, expect on-again, off-again showers in the area. On the bright side, temperatures start warming up into the upper-70s, so we will be at more seasonable temperatures.

Tonight: Once again, expect a calm night, with mostly clear skies, barring a few clouds. Lows will be slightly higher than last night, so frost shouldn’t be as widespread. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will still be 5 to 10 degrees below-average, but at least we’ll feel nice. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but we’ll stay dry for the afternoon. Go outside if you can. High: 72.

Sunday: A few isolated showers possible. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-60s to low-70s once again. It’s not until the overnight hours that more rain comes in. High: 72.

Monday: It’s a rainy day, with plenty of rain showers moving in. Some might be on the heavier side, so you’ll definitely want to take the rain into consideration when making plans. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. High: 71.

