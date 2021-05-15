Kimberley Kay Yow, 59, went to be with the Lord May 13,2021, surrounded by her loving husband who never left her side, six children, and friends, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Kimberley was born October 15, 1961 and was the daughter of James Lance and Sandra Jean Kelley Nichols.She graduated top of the nursing program at Davis and Elkins in 1991, obtained her RN degree and began her career as a critical care nurse at Mon General. She went on to work as a nurse clinician at Ruby Memorial Hospital in the Critical Care Pulmonary Department and finished her career at United Hospital in the Gastroenterology Department. She made several friendships throughout her career and loved helping others.She married the love of her life October 17, 1980 and together they shared 40 years of marriage. Her husband devoted the last 14 months caring for her, comforting her, holding her hand, and never left her side. She was a devoted mother who took time off from her career to raise her children. She lived for the lord and raised her children to have a relationship with the lord. She enjoyed cooking for her family, traveling, and most of all, spending time with her family and friends. Kimberley had many titles, but her favorite was nana. She adored her grandchildren and loved them all. The light of her life was her granddaughter, Olivia, whom she loved infinity and beyond. Olivia was her ray of sunshine and the bond they shared will be cherished. She is survived by her devoted husband of 40 years Mark Edward Yow; her children: Sheena Yow, David Yow (Joan), Travis Yow, Jessica Yow Killian (Taylor), William Yow, and Victoria Kay Yow. Her grandchildren Nathen Tackett, Olivia Kay Killian, Brayden Yow, Bentley Yow, Maverick Killian, Brock Yow, and unborn grandson, Benjamin Yow.She is preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Frona Katherine Kelley her mother, Sandra Jean Kelley Lance, step-brother Kevin Lance.The family would like to express special gratitude to United Hospital Center, WVUH, and home health for taking amazing care of her. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, WV, 26554, on Monday, May 17, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Huckins officiating. Interment will take place at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.