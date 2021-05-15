Advertisement

Published: May. 15, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Lester L. “Dink” Reed, 90, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the United Hospital Center.Mr. Reed was born on October 15, 1930 in Doddridge County, a son of the late Curtis E. and Laura Jenkins Reed.Dink is survived by his wife, Shirley L. Gillespie Reed, who he married on December 21, 1956.He is also survived by his granddaughter, Kristina M. Perrine of Clarksburg and his brother, William E. Coleman of AZ. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Jerry W. Reed; daughter, Kimberley S. Reed; grandson, Sgt. David A. Martin; brother, Charles R. Reed; and numerous aunts and uncles. Dink was a graduate of Bridgeport High School Class of 1949. He served in the United States Navy and fought in the Korean War. He retired as a foreman with over 30 years of service from Anchor Hocking Glass Factory. During retirement he was employed at various times for Mountain State Auto Auction, Viking Pools and Chenoweth Ford. He enjoyed participating in sports and was an avid sports fan who supported WVU, especially basketball, as well as the Pirates and Steelers. He loved bowling and playing softball. He liked to ride motorcycles. Most of all he enjoyed being social. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. where a service will be held at 5:00 p.m. with Reverend James Harris presiding. Full military honors will be accorded. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Reed will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

