Lincoln shuts out Grafton, 3-0 in opening game of Big 10 tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sophomore pitcher Delaney Haller went the distance allowing just 3 hits with 14 strikeouts in 7 innings as Lincoln shutout Grafton, 3-0.

Hannah Ferris put the Cougars up in the bottom of the 5th with a 2-run homer.

Grafton’s Frederique Maloley pitched went 6 innings, giving up 3 hits with 7 walks and 9 strikeouts.

The Cougars will play Philip Barbour for the title on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Shout out to Hannah Ferris on hitting her 5th home run in tonight’s win over Grafton. 🥎🐾 pic.twitter.com/NvUzY31E1H — Lincoln Athletics (@LincolnHighWV) May 15, 2021

