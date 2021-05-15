Advertisement

Lincoln shuts out Grafton, 3-0 in opening game of Big 10 tournament

Cougars advance to gold bracket Big 10 championship
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sophomore pitcher Delaney Haller went the distance allowing just 3 hits with 14 strikeouts in 7 innings as Lincoln shutout Grafton, 3-0.

Hannah Ferris put the Cougars up in the bottom of the 5th with a 2-run homer.

Grafton’s Frederique Maloley pitched went 6 innings, giving up 3 hits with 7 walks and 9 strikeouts.

The Cougars will play Philip Barbour for the title on Saturday at 2 p.m.

