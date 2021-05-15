Advertisement

Lincoln Wins Inaugural Big 10 Softball Tournament

No. 1 Cougars defeat No. 3 Philip Barbour, 11-3 in 5 innings
Lincoln softball
Lincoln softball(wdtv)
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 1 Lincoln won the inaugural Big 10 Softball Tournament beating No. 3 Philip Barbour, 11-3 in 5 innings.

Delaney Haller went 2-for-2 with a home run. Hannah Ferris also recorded two hits in the game for the Cougars. LHS outhit PB, 8-3.

Lilley Criss paced the Colts offense going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Lincoln remains undefeated and improves to 15-0 overall.

