Lincoln Wins Inaugural Big 10 Softball Tournament

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 1 Lincoln won the inaugural Big 10 Softball Tournament beating No. 3 Philip Barbour, 11-3 in 5 innings.

Delaney Haller went 2-for-2 with a home run. Hannah Ferris also recorded two hits in the game for the Cougars. LHS outhit PB, 8-3.

Lilley Criss paced the Colts offense going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Lincoln remains undefeated and improves to 15-0 overall.

