Advertisement

Local groups hold event to give kids free plane rides

Young Eagles sponsored an event in Fairmont t to encourage young children to get involved in...
Young Eagles sponsored an event in Fairmont t to encourage young children to get involved in aviation.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Young Eagles sponsored an event in Fairmont to encourage young children to get involved in aviation.

Kids 8-17 were able to come to the Fairmont Municipal Airport for a free airplane ride.

Young Eagles Coordinator, Richard Judy said there was a need for young people in the field.

“We all know the airline population is getting older. We need some more people to come into the those good high paying jobs that are right here in North Central West Virginia,” he said.

Young Eagles was an organization that gave children an opportunity to learn about aviation and go up in the sky with local pilots.

The local chapter of the Civil Air Patrol, the Auxillary of the United States Air Force provided pilots for rides.

Civil Air Patrol also encouraged young people to get involved in aviation. They accept members begining at age 12 for their program.

However, David Terris with Civil Air Patrol said, you don’t have to be a kid to get involved.

“There is no wrong age, if you want to start as a teenager or you want to start as an adult that’s midlife. Aviation is something for people of all ages. As far as pursuing it go to your local airport get involved,” Terris added.

Young Eagles plan to hold more free plane ride events at other airports in the summer.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new masking guidance for those...
Governor Jim Justice abides by CDC recommendations and lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents
Vince Kang's vehicle can be seen in footage from the attacks Sunday morning.
Uber driver caught in large High Street brawl recovering from attack
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees
Sarah Elizabeth Nardo
Four children living in dirty hotel room with little food in Bridgeport, woman charged with child neglect
Courtesy: West Virginia University
Thousands of West Virginia University students receive their diplomas this weekend

Latest News

Wanted by WVSP
West Virginia State Police looking for a man last seen in Harrison County; wanted for multiple outstanding felony charges
Missing Tiger Found in Texas
The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library held an event to celebrate diversity.
Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library holds diversity event for kids and teens
Courtesy: West Virginia University
Thousands of West Virginia University students receive their diplomas this weekend