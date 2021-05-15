Local groups hold event to give kids free plane rides

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Young Eagles sponsored an event in Fairmont to encourage young children to get involved in aviation.

Kids 8-17 were able to come to the Fairmont Municipal Airport for a free airplane ride.

Young Eagles Coordinator, Richard Judy said there was a need for young people in the field.

“We all know the airline population is getting older. We need some more people to come into the those good high paying jobs that are right here in North Central West Virginia,” he said.

Young Eagles was an organization that gave children an opportunity to learn about aviation and go up in the sky with local pilots.

The local chapter of the Civil Air Patrol, the Auxillary of the United States Air Force provided pilots for rides.

Civil Air Patrol also encouraged young people to get involved in aviation. They accept members begining at age 12 for their program.

However, David Terris with Civil Air Patrol said, you don’t have to be a kid to get involved.

“There is no wrong age, if you want to start as a teenager or you want to start as an adult that’s midlife. Aviation is something for people of all ages. As far as pursuing it go to your local airport get involved,” Terris added.

Young Eagles plan to hold more free plane ride events at other airports in the summer.

