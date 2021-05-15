Advertisement

Published: May. 15, 2021
Nathan Scott Smith “Smitty”, 36, of Webster Springs passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at CAMC-Memorial Division following a short illness.Born April 30, 1985 in Webster Springs, he was the son of Ronnie “Bingo” Smith, and the late Rebecca Cochran.  In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Brenda Smith. He was a Webster County High School Class of 2003 graduate, and a current employee of Leslie Equipment Company.  He was a jack-of-all-trades having worked for Alpha (Massey) Mining, Moles Dozer Service, and Carter Roag.  He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, ATVs, and racecars.  He loved children, and they loved him; every kid would seek him out in a room and instantly become drawn to him.Left to cherish his memory are his father, Ronnie “Bingo” Smith and companion, Lisa Skinner of St. Albans; companion, and her children: Cristi Butcher, Jamie Butcher, Hadley Butcher, Kathryn Butcher, and Sam Butcher all of Webster Springs; brothers: Jeremy Hall and companion, Chelsea of Rock Creek and Corey Smith and wife, Kristen of St. Albans; sisters: Jennifer Miller and husband, Jeff of Summersville and Ashley Smith and her dog, affectionately known to Smitty as his “big black nephew”; nieces and nephews: Gracie, Benny, Braxton, Sadie, Peyton, and Sophie; grandmother, Evelyn “Nanny” Hall; step-dads, Dennis Cochran and Dale Hall; the Camp Champ Family; and many other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.Services to celebrate Smitty’s life will be held 11am, Monday, May 24, 2021, at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Ed Groves officiating.  Burial will follow at West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin, along side of his mother. Friends may join the family for visitation 5-8PM Sunday evening.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Smith family.

