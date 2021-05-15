Thousands of West Virginia University students receive their diplomas this weekend

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands of students at West Virginia University will walk across the stage to receive their diplomas this weekend.

Nearly 4,500 students are expected to graduate in four separate ceremonies. The ceremonies will happen on both Saturday and Sunday and will have COVID-19 protocols still in place.

The ceremonies begin at 9 a.m. and are scheduled to run until 2 p.m.

If you can’t make it in person, the graduation will be live streamed online.

