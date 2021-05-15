Advertisement

Thousands of West Virginia University students receive their diplomas this weekend

By Tori Yorgey
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands of students at West Virginia University will walk across the stage to receive their diplomas this weekend.

Nearly 4,500 students are expected to graduate in four separate ceremonies. The ceremonies will happen on both Saturday and Sunday and will have COVID-19 protocols still in place.

The ceremonies begin at 9 a.m. and are scheduled to run until 2 p.m.

If you can’t make it in person, the graduation will be live streamed online.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new masking guidance for those...
Governor Jim Justice abides by CDC recommendations and lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents
Vince Kang's vehicle can be seen in footage from the attacks Sunday morning.
Uber driver caught in large High Street brawl recovering from attack
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees
Sarah Elizabeth Nardo
Four children living in dirty hotel room with little food in Bridgeport, woman charged with child neglect

Latest News

Wanted by WVSP
West Virginia State Police looking for a man last seen in Harrison County; wanted for multiple outstanding felony charges
Missing Tiger Found in Texas
The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library held an event to celebrate diversity.
Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library holds diversity event for kids and teens
Young Eagles sponsored an event in Fairmont t to encourage young children to get involved in...
Local groups hold event to give kids free plane rides