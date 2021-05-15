Advertisement

Universal Orlando Resort to no longer require masks outdoors

People who visit Universal Studios Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re...
People who visit Universal Studios Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re enjoying the outdoor parts of the park.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - People who visit Universal Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re enjoying the outdoor parts of the park.

The park announced the changes to their safety guidelines on Saturday.

Masks are still required inside the park’s shops and restaurants, as well as at their attractions.  The park says visitors have to wear masks from when they line up for a ride, until they exit it.

As for social distancing, Universal is trying to keep guests three feet apart.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new masking guidance for those...
Governor Jim Justice abides by CDC recommendations and lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents
Vince Kang's vehicle can be seen in footage from the attacks Sunday morning.
Uber driver caught in large High Street brawl recovering from attack
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees
Sarah Elizabeth Nardo
Four children living in dirty hotel room with little food in Bridgeport, woman charged with child neglect
Courtesy: West Virginia University
Thousands of West Virginia University students receive their diplomas this weekend

Latest News

In a short video tweeted by Houston police, Cmdr. Ron Borza can be seen sitting next to the...
Police: Missing Texas tiger has been found safe, healthy
Wanted by WVSP
West Virginia State Police looking for a man last seen in Harrison County; wanted for multiple outstanding felony charges
Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their...
Israel strikes Gaza home of Hamas leader, destroys AP office
Missing Tiger Found in Texas
Preakness entrant Rombauer works out during a training session ahead of the Preakness Stakes...
Rombauer springs big Preakness upset, Medina Spirit third