West Virginia rallies to down Miami (OH), 7-6

The two will meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m. for the final game of the series
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth, the Mountaineers put together a 3-run frame to comeback and down Miami (OH) in game 1, 7-6.

Catcher Matt McCormick went 4-for-5 with a homerun and 4 RBIs.

Jackson Wolf got the start and pitched 6.2 innings, giving up 6 hits with 2 runs and 7 strikeouts.

Madison Jeffrey picked up the save as he pitched the ninth inning, giving up one run with a strikeout.

The two will meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m. for the final game of the series.

