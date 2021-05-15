Advertisement

WVU guard Gondrezick makes WNBA debut with Fever

Scored 5 points vs. Liberty
Indiana Fever guard Kysre Gondrezick (4) drives past New York Liberty guard Jazmine Jones (4)...
Indiana Fever guard Kysre Gondrezick (4) drives past New York Liberty guard Jazmine Jones (4) during a WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU All-American guard Kysre Gondrezick made her WNBA debut on Friday night with the Indiana Fever.

She scored 5 points with 1 rebound and 1 assist in a little over 12 minutes of action.

Indiana fell to the New York Liberty, 90-87 on a game-winning shot from former No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu out of Oregon.

WVU head coach Mike Carey made the trip to Brooklyn with his family to see Gondrezick;s first game in person.

