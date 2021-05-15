WVU guard Gondrezick makes WNBA debut with Fever
Scored 5 points vs. Liberty
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU All-American guard Kysre Gondrezick made her WNBA debut on Friday night with the Indiana Fever.
She scored 5 points with 1 rebound and 1 assist in a little over 12 minutes of action.
Indiana fell to the New York Liberty, 90-87 on a game-winning shot from former No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu out of Oregon.
WVU head coach Mike Carey made the trip to Brooklyn with his family to see Gondrezick;s first game in person.
