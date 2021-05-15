WVU guard Gondrezick makes WNBA debut with Fever

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU All-American guard Kysre Gondrezick made her WNBA debut on Friday night with the Indiana Fever.

She scored 5 points with 1 rebound and 1 assist in a little over 12 minutes of action.

Indiana fell to the New York Liberty, 90-87 on a game-winning shot from former No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu out of Oregon.

WVU head coach Mike Carey made the trip to Brooklyn with his family to see Gondrezick;s first game in person.

Happy I can be here tonight at the Barclays Center with my granddaughters & family supporting @KysreRae & @IndianaFever in their season opener. Excited to celebrate the 25th season of the @WNBA starting tonight! #HailWV pic.twitter.com/e0IAzKlp1v — Mike Carey (@CoachMikeCarey) May 15, 2021

