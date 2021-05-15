Youngest Pit Master in KCBS competes at event in Marion County

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) Pit Masters from all over gathered at the Mannington Fairgrounds to compete in the Smokin’ on the Buffalo BBQ Brawl competition.

Fifth grader from North Carolina, Kenzie Fink was the youngest Pit Master in KCBS history winning first place with chicken at BBQ WYTH contest which allowed her to compete in the world invitational.

“First I was kind of new to it and stuff. So the first time I practiced with my mom and dad at a competition I got like 10th place. After I got practicing and stuff I won first on my own,” Kenzie said.

Kenzie was inspired to BBQ by her mother who was the Pit Master of House of Smoke and started barbecuing in 2016.

Kenzie decided she wanted to compete on her own which was where KenzieLouQ, Barbecue Princess began.

Kenzie said her favorite meat to work with was chicken.

