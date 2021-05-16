Alderson Broaddus’ Magical Run in MEC Tournament Ends in Semifinals to Concord, 8-6

BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus had its Cinderella run in its first-ever MEC Tournament come to an end in the semifinals to Concord, 8-6.

Cameron Sheets went 3-for-5 with two runs batted in for the Battlers. Chance Davis went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in for Concord. AB outhit Concord, 10-8 but made five errors.

The Battlers’ season comes to an end at 19-20 overall.

