Advertisement

Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street

Police said a suspect is in custody after a child was found dead on the street in a Dallas,...
Police said a suspect is in custody after a child was found dead on the street in a Dallas, Texas, neighborhood.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a 4-year-old boy was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas, police said Sunday.

Police said that Darriynn Brown has been charged with kidnapping and theft. Police say they also anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.

Brown was being held Sunday in Dallas County jail on $750,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Police received a call that there was a child dead in the street at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday.

Assistant Police Chief Albert Martinez has said it appeared the child suffered a violent death and that “an edged weapon” was used. He said it’s believed the child was killed at about 5 a.m.

The child’s name hasn’t been released, but he’s believed to have lived in the southwest Dallas neighborhood where he was found, Martinez said.

Antwainese Square, 39, told The Dallas Morning News she alerted authorities after seeing the boy’s body while she was jogging. She said the boy’s face and upper half of his body were covered in blood and that he didn’t have shoes or a shirt.

“It breaks my heart,” Square told the newspaper. “And now I’m afraid. Now I’m paranoid. Because I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what’s going on.”

“I mean just knowing that someone out there is capable of killing a child, that alone is just unsettling,” she said.

By midafternoon Saturday, FBI agents were focusing on a wooded trail not far from where the body was found and police were on horseback in the area.

The trail, which neighbors said is popular for biking, was sealed off with crime-scene tape.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanted by WVSP
West Virginia State Police looking for a man last seen in Harrison County; wanted for multiple outstanding felony charges
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new masking guidance for those...
Governor Jim Justice abides by CDC recommendations and lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents
Vince Kang's vehicle can be seen in footage from the attacks Sunday morning.
Uber driver caught in large High Street brawl recovering from attack
Sarah Elizabeth Nardo
Four children living in dirty hotel room with little food in Bridgeport, woman charged with child neglect
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees

Latest News

Palestinians walk next to the remains of a destroyed 15 story building after being hit by...
Israel stages new round of heavy air strikes on Gaza City
Fleet Master Chief James R. Tocorzic
West Virginia native to become U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief
House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader on...
Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again
Jurassic Wonder’s set up their educational Dinosaur Drive-thru show at Mylan Park.
Drive-thru Dinosaur Show sells out in Mylan Park
The United Technical Center held their 33rd Annual Car Show.
United Technical Center holds 33rd Annual Car Show