Bridgeport Farmers Market kicks off their new season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Farmers Market kicked off their season on May 16.

Different vendors from the area come together every week in the summer to give the community an opportunity to shop local.

The market had roughly 25 different vendors at their opening day.

Volunteer for the market, Amanda Workman Scott said, they had everything from produce to beads.

“We just appreciate everyone’s continued support. We’re following all the guidelines. We’re still encouraging everyone to wear masks and social distance,” she said.

The Bridgeport Farmers Market would be open on Sundays through the second week in October.

