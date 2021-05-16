Advertisement

Drive-thru Dinosaur Show sells out in Mylan Park

Jurassic Wonder’s set up their educational Dinosaur Drive-thru show at Mylan Park.
Jurassic Wonder’s set up their educational Dinosaur Drive-thru show at Mylan Park.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Jurassic Wonder’s set up their educational Dinosaur Drive-thru show at Mylan Park.

The company set up roughly 18 mechanical dinosaurs with live audio for families to experience at $12 per car load.

Ted Hill with Jurassic Wonder said, his family had been in the entertainment industry for years.

However, he’s just recently narrowed his focus.

“One day I thought to myself. What do kids really like? It came to me dinosaurs,” Hill said.

Hill planned for the company to hold more similar events at different locations during the summer.

