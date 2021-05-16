Advertisement

Health officials report 238 new cases of COVID-19, four additional death in W.Va.

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 238 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Sunday.

It brings the total count to 158,468.

A total of 828,482 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 691,758 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Sunday bringing the death count to 2,761.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Barbour County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, and a 59-year old female from Marion County.

“As we remember with sadness the lives lost, we must rededicate ourselves to efforts which will defeat this virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The best option, the COVID-19 vaccine, is now widely available for all West Virginians ages 12 years and older. Please reach out to your local health department, pharmacy or clinic to schedule, or find a site through www.vaccines.gov.”

DHHR officials said 6,436 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,452), Berkeley (12,461), Boone (2,063), Braxton (943), Brooke (2,199), Cabell (8,727), Calhoun (358), Clay (516), Doddridge (606), Fayette (3,457), Gilmer (866), Grant (1,282), Greenbrier (2,826), Hampshire (1,862), Hancock (2,815), Hardy (1,533), Harrison (5,776), Jackson (2,138), Jefferson (4,631), Kanawha (15,034), Lewis (1,221), Lincoln (1,490), Logan (3,159), Marion (4,478), Marshall (3,484), Mason (2,009), McDowell (1,578), Mercer (4,901), Mineral (2,872), Mingo (2,603), Monongalia (9,230), Monroe (1,146), Morgan (1,197), Nicholas (1,739), Ohio (4,227), Pendleton (703), Pleasants (906), Pocahontas (664), Preston (2,899), Putnam (5,188), Raleigh (6,830), Randolph (2,641), Ritchie (713), Roane (634), Summers (825), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (530), Tyler (720), Upshur (1,880), Wayne (3,125), Webster (498), Wetzel (1,358), Wirt (428), Wood (7,812), Wyoming (2,007).

