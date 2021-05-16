Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | May 16, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This morning, rain showers moved into our region. Then they left in the afternoon and we saw a mix of Sun and clouds, along with highs in the upper-60s. Tonight will be nice and dry, with lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. Skies will be partly cloudy, due to a warm front and system out west, but other than that, tonight will be nice. Tomorrow afternoon brings highs into the upper-60s to low-70s once again, which is still cooler-than-average but is overall nice. Skies will be mostly cloudy, however, as the front lifts into our region. It also brings more rain showers into WV, mostly in the afternoon. Most of the showers will be in central and southern WV, but a few will lift up into NCWV. We don’t expect much rain from these showers, but it’s not a bad idea to plan for any rain showers, especially if you’re in the southern counties of NCWV, such as Randolph or Webster. Most of these showers are gone by late-evening. Tuesday finally brings some warmer-than-average temperatures, with highs in the upper-70s. This is thanks to southerly winds due to a high-pressure in the east and the warm front out west. Skies should be partly sunny as well, barring a few on-again, off-again showers. After that, we might see a few isolated showers throughout the week, but other than that, the high-pressure system in the east will keep us dry. It will also bring lots of warm air into our region, allowing temperatures to stay in the low-80s, which is above-average. In short, definitely enjoy the nice weather this week. Just make sure to stay hydrated.

Tonight: It should be yet another calm evening, albeit with some more clouds in our region than the past couple of days. Lows will be seasonable, in the upper-40s to low-50s. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, so it will be a bit gray outside. A few rain showers will also move into NCWV. Most rain showers will be in the more southern counties of our region. Still, not a bad idea to plan for it. On the bright side, temperatures will feel nice. High: 72.

Tuesday: Much warmer temperatures, with highs in the upper-70s, so we’ll finally be at or above-average. Skies will also be partly cloudy. A few isolated showers might take place, but other than that, we should be dry. High: 80.

Wednesday: Even warmer temperatures still, with highs in the low-80s. Skies will still be partly clear, so we will see some sunshine. Definitely go out if you can. High: 84.

