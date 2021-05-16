Multiple fire crews respond to early morning house fire in Reynoldsville

REYNOLDSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - At around 2:30 am on Saturday, multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire on Wilsonburg Road in Reynoldsville, WV.

Crews were on scene for about two hours. No injuries were reported, according to the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department.

The Nutter Fort VFD, Reynoldsville VFD, Mt. Clare VFD, Stonewood VFD, and Spelter VFD were all on scene.

