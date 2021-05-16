North Central Weekly View: What you should have at your spring and summer gatherings

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s North Central Weekly View is giving you ideas of what you should have at your graduation parties or any other gatherings happening this spring and summer!

Mountain Man Axe Throwing - Located in Star City, they offer a mobile axe throwing unit that will be perfect for any backyard party! You can also schedule a party at their facility. For more click here.

Beak & Snout Deli - We all don’t want to have to worry about cooking for a large group event, especially when you want to be able to spend time with those who are present. Beak & Snout offers House smoked and roasted meats, fresh sliced cheese, local veggies, scratch made sauces and sides, local bread. They offer carry out, and large party catering. It’s a perfect, fresh and local option to cater to your needs. Find out more about the deli here.

