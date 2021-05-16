United Technical Center holds 33rd Annual Car Show

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -The United Technical Center held their 33rd Annual Car Show.

Skills USA advisor from UTC, Steve Shaffer said they hold the car show to raise money for their Skills USA National qualifyers. They did this so those students don’t have to pay to participate in the Skills USA National Competition.

In addition to the car show, they raffled off a motorcycle and sold refreshments.

Shaffer said, they were glad to be out this year after not being able to hold the event in 2020 due to COVID-19.

