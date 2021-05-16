Advertisement

West Virginia State Police looking for a man last seen in Harrison County; wanted for multiple outstanding felony charges

Wanted by WVSP
Wanted by WVSP(WVSP)
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police are looking for Justin Lee Newbrough as he was last seen Saturday evening on Meadowbrook Road. He is wanted for several outstanding felony charges.

The Bridgeport Detachment shared the following information with 5 News:

The WVSP Bridgeport Detachment is requesting assistance in locating a wanted individual with ties to the Harrison County area. Justin Lee Newbrough is currently wanted for several outstanding felony charges and is believed to frequent areas in North View, Glen Falls, Owings and Meadowbrook. Mr. Newbrough is approximately 5-08 inches tall weighing approximately 140 lbs. with brown hair and hazel colored eyes. Newbrough has a tattoo of the letters, “FTP” on his right facial area and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants and light colored athletic shoes near Meadowbrook Road on Saturday, May 15, 2015 at approximately 5:20 PM. Anyone with information on Mr. Newbrough’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the WVSP Bridgeport Detachment at 304-627-2300 .

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new masking guidance for those...
Governor Jim Justice abides by CDC recommendations and lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents
Vince Kang's vehicle can be seen in footage from the attacks Sunday morning.
Uber driver caught in large High Street brawl recovering from attack
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees
Sarah Elizabeth Nardo
Four children living in dirty hotel room with little food in Bridgeport, woman charged with child neglect
Courtesy: West Virginia University
Thousands of West Virginia University students receive their diplomas this weekend

Latest News

Missing Tiger Found in Texas
The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library held an event to celebrate diversity.
Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library holds diversity event for kids and teens
Young Eagles sponsored an event in Fairmont t to encourage young children to get involved in...
Local groups hold event to give kids free plane rides
Courtesy: West Virginia University
Thousands of West Virginia University students receive their diplomas this weekend