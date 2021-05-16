West Virginia State Police looking for a man last seen in Harrison County; wanted for multiple outstanding felony charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police are looking for Justin Lee Newbrough as he was last seen Saturday evening on Meadowbrook Road. He is wanted for several outstanding felony charges.

The Bridgeport Detachment shared the following information with 5 News:

The WVSP Bridgeport Detachment is requesting assistance in locating a wanted individual with ties to the Harrison County area. Justin Lee Newbrough is currently wanted for several outstanding felony charges and is believed to frequent areas in North View, Glen Falls, Owings and Meadowbrook. Mr. Newbrough is approximately 5-08 inches tall weighing approximately 140 lbs. with brown hair and hazel colored eyes. Newbrough has a tattoo of the letters, “FTP” on his right facial area and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants and light colored athletic shoes near Meadowbrook Road on Saturday, May 15, 2015 at approximately 5:20 PM. Anyone with information on Mr. Newbrough’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the WVSP Bridgeport Detachment at 304-627-2300 .

