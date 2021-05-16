Advertisement

WVU Sweeps Miami (OH) on Senior Day, 6-3

Mountaineers improve to 20-23 overall
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU sent its five seniors out in style sweeping Miami (OH) on Senior Day, 6-3.

Victor Scott went 2-for-3 with a home run. Matt McCormick went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. The Mountaineers outhit the Redhawks, 12-9. Parker Massman paced Miami (OH) going 3-for-4.

With the victory, West Virginia improves to 20-23 overall. The Mountaineers close their home slate Sunday hosting a doubleheader against Dayton beginning at noon.

