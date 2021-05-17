Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | May 17th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures rise into the 70s today, with the chance for some afternoon and evening showers. There may be one round a little bit earlier in the evening, around dinner time, and one later in the evening. We will see lots of cloud cover throughout the day. Headed into tomorrow, temperatures rise even more, with highs in the upper 70s, and cloud cover decreasing throughout the day. We again will have a chance for some afternoon showers, but the chance is a little bit lower than today. On Wednesday, we again see a mix of sun and clouds, but we hit the 80 degree mark under mostly dry skies. Temperatures reach above 80 degrees on Thursday, with a little bit more sunshine. Friday and Saturday both look dry, with temperatures in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Today: Cloudy with a chance for evening showers! High: 72.

Tonight: Temperatures fall but we remain dry. Low: 50.

Tuesday: We approach 80 degrees and see a chance for afternoon sprinkles. High: 80.

Wednesday: Temperatures rise further and we stay dry High: 84.

