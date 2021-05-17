Advertisement

Bennett retires after 19 seasons as RCB boys basketball head coach

Led Flying Eagles to AA runner-up finish in 2014
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB boys basketball head coach Bill Bennett is retiring after 19 years at the helm of the Flying Eagles.

He led Byrd to states in 16 of those 19 seasons, including a 2014 AA state runner-up finish and 2019 semifinals appearance.

In 2021, the Flying Eagles went 15-2 and held the No. 1 seed in Class AAA before falling in the first round of the state tournament.

He will be our guest on this week’s 5 Sports Podcast.

