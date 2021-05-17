Advertisement

Bridgeport students bring learning to life with a living history museum

By Jasmin Adous
Published: May. 17, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Students at Heritage Christian School brought learning to life on Monday.

The students took part in a living history museum featuring black historical figures. Fifth graders at the Bridgeport school dressed up, representing different figures from African American history.

Just like at a real museum, other students tapped a button and the fifth graders came to life and narrated their life achievements.

The project started during Black History Month in February, but fifth grade teacher Annette Hitt says it has been an ongoing learning and research experience.

She said, “Black history is such a great topic to research because it’s not in our U.S. History book, we have black figures in our history throughout black history but there’s no one certain section focused on black history so sometimes we miss some of those really important historical black history figures.”

Hitt hopes this project can continue in the future.

