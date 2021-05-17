Dale Eugene Hall, 61, of Webster Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Summersville Regional Medical Center. Born November 1, 1959 in Webster Springs, he was the son of Elmon Gene Hall and Inez Anderson. He enjoyed racecars (and racing in general), Harley Motorcycles, hunting, fishing, and woodchopping. He was a Christian by faith and a member of the Alderson Baptist Church. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Inez “Cricket” Anderson of Craigsville; father, Elmon Hall of Webster Springs; son, Jeremy Dale Hall and companion, Chelsea of Rock Creek; daughter, Jennifer Diane Miller and husband, Jeff of Summersville; grandchildren, Gracie, Benny, Braxton, and Sadie; siblings: Mickey Gene Hall, Robin Hacker and husband, Dave, and Penny Varnju, all of Craigsville; and Melody O’Malley and Ollie Hall of Phoenix, AZ; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Services to celebrate Dale’s life will be held 2PM, Friday, May 21, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Ed Groves officiating. Burial will follow at Columbus McCourt Cemetery, Elk River Road. Friends may join the family for visitation 2 hours prior to the funeral service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hall family.

