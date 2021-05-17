Advertisement

Deadline to file federal income taxes is Monday

Tax Day is May 17 this year because of the pandemic.
Tax Day is May 17 this year because of the pandemic.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tax Day is here.

Monday, May 17, is the official deadline for individuals to file their 2020 federal tax returns.

That’s a month later than usual because of the pandemic.

There are some exceptions to the deadline. The Internal Revenue Service has extended the federal tax deadline for residents of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana to June 15 because of February storms that impacted those states.

Don’t expect your refund anytime soon. An unusually large backlog of returns from 2019 and 2020 are being processed and are likely to be delayed.

The IRS said it’s taking longer to process mailed documents, such as paper tax returns.

Most states have also extended their tax deadlines to May 17.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Justin Lee Newbrough
Man wanted for multiple outstanding felony charges caught and arrested in Clarksburg
Vince Kang's vehicle can be seen in footage from the attacks Sunday morning.
Uber driver caught in large High Street brawl recovering from attack
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new masking guidance for those...
Governor Jim Justice abides by CDC recommendations and lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents
Structure Fire on Wilsonburg Road in Reynoldsville, WV
Multiple fire crews respond to early morning house fire in Reynoldsville
Sarah Elizabeth Nardo
Four children living in dirty hotel room with little food in Bridgeport, woman charged with child neglect

Latest News

People protest in Tokyo against the Olympic Games.
Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo as COVID-19 outbreak worsens in Japan
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed into law a bill that forces death row inmates for...
New S.C. law makes inmates choose electric chair or firing squad
FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges
People protest in Tokyo against the Olympic Games.
Japan: Tokyo protest against Olympic games
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with Queen Margethe II of Denmark and the...
Blinken signals no immediate US press for Mideast cease-fire